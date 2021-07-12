Courts release man who wrongly shot woman he thought to be officer Caroline Kangogo

Mr Muyundo was released on Sh500,000 bond with an alternative of Sh200,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on July 28, 2021.

He was charged with causing bodily harm to one Phanice Chemutai Juma, whom he shot and injured at a hotel he owns in Kiminini, Trans-Nzoia County.

Munyundo, a licensed gun holder said that the woman he shot had contacted him persistently to arrange a meeting on Thursday, July 8. He arrived at the scene and didn’t recognize her from any past encounters.

Fearing that Chemutai may have been the serial killer, he fired a single shot to scare her.

When he reported the matter to the police at Kiminini Police Station, she was arrested and a body search was conducted.

It is during the search that police established her identity and that she had been shot in the lower abdomen.

Pulse Live Kenya

Chemutai speaks on shooting incident

While speaking to journalists from the hospital, Chemutai explained that she had never met the businessman before the shooting incident.

"I arrived at Kiminini market from my Kaptama home to help my sister get a birth certificate. I also wanted to look for a college I could join because I am a Form Four leaver. On reaching Kiminini town, I was caught up by curfew time forcing me to get a place to sleep," Chemutai stated, adding that the businessman is the one who called to her from his car.

"It was a black car packed in the corridor and the occupant a man in his early 50s called me but I hesitated. He called me for the second time and the third time he shouted at me saying ‘you girl, I’m calling you,'" she added.

The woman added that Mr Muyundo kept petering her through the night asking her to join him for some friendly company.

"After getting my number, he started pestering me with phone calls that I join him but I declined as we were two. He kept on calling me despite me telling him I was new in Kiminini town. He called me at 8:43pm while I was preparing to take my packed food and kept on calling until 8:48pm. So I asked the caretaker to accompany me to see what he wanted because he was still in his car parked in the corridor.