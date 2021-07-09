Hotel owner shoots woman he suspected to be killer cop Caroline Kangogo

Ken Muyundo who runs the Iroko Hotel chain told the police that he suspected the victim, Phanice Chemutai Juma, was Caroline Kangogo who is a police officer on the run.

Munyundo, a licensed gun holder said that the woman he shot had contacted him persistently to arrange a meeting on Thursday, July 8. He arrived at the scene and didn’t recognise her from any past encounters.

Fearing that Chemutai may have been the serial killer, he fired a single shot to scare her.

When he reported the matter to the police at Kiminini Police Station, she was arrested and a body search was conducted.

It is during the search that police established her identity and that she had been shot in the lower abdomen.

Chemutai was rushed to Kitale Hospital as Muyundo remained in the custody of the police for questioning.

Muyundo's Ceska pistol, a magazine loaded with ten rounds, and a spent cartridge have all been recovered, according to police, and will be used as exhibits.

In her defence, the woman said the two had exchanged contacts in the past and only wanted to meet the hotelier.

Who is Caroline Kangogo?

Caroline Kangogo is a police officer who is wanted for the murder of two men in separate occasions.

The search for suspected killer cop entered day six on Friday, July 9, with authorities suspecting that Kangongo was on a revenge mission, but could not ascertain the reason behind her actions.

Within the last week, the fugitive withdrew Ksh40,000 from a bank in Juja, Kiambu County, which she has been using to fund her trip across counties, book motels, and buy groceries.