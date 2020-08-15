Kenya has recorded 515 new cases of Covid-19 infections, raising the total tally to 29849.

This is after 6353 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

The youngest is an 8 month old infant while the oldest is 92 years old

Over the same period,7 people succumbed to complications related to the virus bringing the total fatalities to 472.

672 people were discharged from various hospitals and home-based care across the country bringing the total recoveries to 15970.

65 of those cleared free of the virus are from hospitals while 607 are from the home-based care program.