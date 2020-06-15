Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 133 new cases in the last 24 hours after testing of 3365 samples.

The total number of cases in Kenya now stands at 3727.

CS Kagwe also reported the discharge of 33 patients which increased the number of recoveries to 1286.

"We have confirmed 133 more patients today. We have also discharged 33 more patients in the last 24hrs," the Health CS reported.

Fatalities

One person also lost their life to the deadly coronavirus.

CS Kagwe stated: "One person has passed on today from COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 104."

So far there are more that 424,000 coronavirus fatalities reported around the world, with the United States of America leading in deaths.

The USA also has the highest number of infections which currently stand at more than 2.1 million.