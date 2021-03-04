Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday announced that the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine would begin on Friday March 5, 2021.

In a statement to the press, CS Kagwe emphasized that the target group for the first phase would be the 400,000 health workers in Kenya.

He went on to reiterate that essential services workers would be first to receive the vaccine, dismissing reports of the vaccine being administered to leaders.

"The targeted population to be covered in this first phase remains 1.25miIlion and does not include politicians as was erroneously reported in a section of the media today," CS Kagwe insisted.