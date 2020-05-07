The coronavirus crisis in Mombasa Old Town on Thursday escalated after 5 patients who tested positive for Covid19 escaped with several members of their families.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho said the county was working with the national government to apprehend the escapees before they spread the disease further.

The Governor did not give details of how the county government lost custody of the five patients and members of their families who were lined up for testing and quarantine.

The development came just a day after Old Town was declared a hotspot alongside Nairobi's Eastleigh estate.

Old town had been cited as recording numerous cases of breach of safety guidelines issued by the government - a fact that has seen a sharp rise in the recorded cases.

In a breach of public order, some residents had gone as far as blocking government vehicles as they picked up contacts of Covid19 patients.

As of Wednesday evening, Old Town had 39 recorded cases while Eastleigh had 63.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced a lock down that would see movement into and out of the two areas barred.

The directive, however, saw numerous residents of the two areas flee to other estate in the respective cities.

Nationally, 25 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Thursday in a press conference by CAS Rashid Aman.The total number of the novel coronavirus now stands at 607 in Kenya.