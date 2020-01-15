Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday declared that there are only 15 licensed gun dealers in Kenya.

The CS disclosed the information adding that 18 dealers had been shut down over the past months in a crackdown where they were found to lack proper authorization.

"We had 33 dealers and we have managed to narrow them down to 15. We shall continue to mop up all the illegal operators and those who own firearms illegally.

"Last year, we instituted new procedures in acquisition and holding of civilian firearms to ensure only those properly vetted and found to be in need of these firearms acquire them in the right calibre, form and quantity. We destroyed 8,628 illegal firearms and almost 370,000 rounds of ammunition," he outlined.

The CS went on to announce a ban on the licensing of new gun dealers effective immediately.

He explained that a majority of the gun dealers acquire the guns unprocedurally and end up in the hands of criminals.

"This exercise continues this year, with even greater zeal. I have therefore directed the suspension of licensing of new firearm dealers until the Nation Security Council reviews the matter." he stated.