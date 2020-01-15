The Government of Kenyatta will from July Ist issue Identity Cards (IDs), Passports, and birth certificates on the same day Kenyans submit their applications according to a directive issued by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

Matiang'i said the his ministry was setting in place elaborate measures ahead of the directive which is to be implemented by July.

"By 1st of July this year, issuance of ID cards, Birth and Death Certificates and Passports shall be a same day service except for applications originating from outside of Nairobi and abroad," the CS announced.

He said the Ministry of Interior was committed to facilitating delivery of convenient and quality government service to Kenyans .

Among the measures is the automation of all government services and storage of citizen data in safe, easy to access technology.

Matiang'i added as part of government reforms, his ministry was working with the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) to develop a service index.

The service index, set to be rolled out before March 2020, will allow citizens to rate and issue feedback on the quality of service delivered by individual government officers.

County Commissioners were also directed to ensure staff working at the Ministry of Interior were prompt and did not engage in corrupt practices while delivering services such as issuance of IDs, passports, birth certificates among others.

"I shall hold the County Commissioners responsible for in particular, immigration services, registration of persons and issuance of birth and death certificates in their counties," the CS added.