Matiang'i opens Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre [Photos]

The building was named in honour of retired President Kibaki and will be available for use by both students and members of the public.

It is a one of a kind 2,000 seater capacity centre with three storeys (Mezzaine one and two and a third floor which has seminar halls.)

"Greatly honoured to commission the Mt Kenya University Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre, a modern facility to immortalize the education reforms legacy of our 3rd President. Such enterprises supplement much-needed funds for scientific research in institutions of higher learning.

"As government we will continue to support private investment in education as it is key to expand opportunities in the country," Matiang'i said.

The construction of the building started three years ago and is an architectural masterpiece.

"The center will serve a variety of purposes such as hosting inaugural speeches, academic presentations , plays and music performances," said MKU Director of Corporate Communications Prof Peter Wanderi.

The building can be accessed through the university's main entrance and a separate entrance for special guests through a gazebo at the back of the building for privacy and security.

Part of the reason for naming the centre after Kibaki is because he awarded the university its charter when he was the head of state.

