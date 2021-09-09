In a meeting with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), the CS announced a nationwide crackdown on illicit brews.

Dr Matiang'i explained that there has been an influx of the prohibited beverages ahead of the 2022 elections season.

"Effective immediately, a multi-agency Inter-Governmental team has embarked on an intensive 30-day Rapid Results Initiative to eliminate the rise in illicit brews, sub-standard and counterfeit alcohol from the market. Propagated by the electioneering season we find ourselves in, we must wage a vicious fight to restore sanity in our communities," the CS explained.

He added that the his ministry will be conducting investigations among the NGAO administrators to identify those who may have substance abuse challenges.

"We are progressively reviewing our officers within the @ngaosKE structure, those with substance abuse problems will be relieved of duty to seek rehabilitation," the CS stated.

Dr Matiang'i added that the operation is also meant to weed out officers abetting consumption of illicit alcohol by deploying the power of example during the campaign, now dubbed the 30-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

Pulse Live Kenya

Laikipia Curfew

CS Matiang'i also weighed in on the ongoing Laikipia conflict, advising the administrators to be more attentive to what is going on in their areas of jurisdiction.

"Pay attention to the early warning signs, the early signals... If we were keen, we'd pick up certain things in Laikipia and we'd have dealt with them before they escalated. I'm grateful for the work that is being done and that is why Commissioner Natembeya is not here, he is on the ground doing necessary security changes in the area," Matiang'i stated.

The CS placed the Laikipia Nature Conservancy under a seven-day 6:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew following the torching of over 40 houses in the area.

"This thing (violence) plays out before election time and then we pacify it; after elections, it goes away and comes back again. But now we have taken a much broader approach and we have more government agencies involved," the CS stated.

He further ordered herders who had moved their livestock into the "disturbed area" to retrieve them.