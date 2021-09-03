Orders Ruto gave his GSU officers that led to their withdrawal - Matiang'i

Interior Ministry officials told the National Assembly Security Committee that DP Ruto misused GSU officers attached to him, calling for a reorganisation.

They accused the deputy president of assigning some to the officers to his allies who had their bodyguards withdrawn.

The two MPs who benefited from Ruto’s sympathy were described as a “Coastal region parliamentarian, who is facing murder charges”, and a “legislator from Rift Valley, who has been charged with hate speech”.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi are the legislators who fit the description and have had their security withdrawn.

"You cannot get officers and tell them to go and commit a crime or to accompany the leaders as they commit the crimes," Matiang'i told the MPs behind closed doors.

Jumwa is facing murder charges after being accused of killing Ngumbao Jola, when chaos broke out during the Ganda ward by-election on October 15, 2019.

On the other hand, Sudi has two cases related to the forgery of his academic certificates and is also facing hate speech and offensive conduct charges.

Matiang’i explained that legislators who were charged with crimes in court shouldn’t enjoy the security of the state until they are cleared.

The recent reorganisation has led to more rivalry between the CS and the deputy president, especially after a list of Ruto’s properties was tabled in Parliament.

The Interior CS was demonstrating the extent to which the DP is protected including businesses where he spends time.

“There are officers who are assigned by the Inspector General because of a direct request from the office of the deputy president to installations owned by the DP or businesses where he is likely to spend time, therefore his security is a concern.

“For example Kitengela Gas where the deputy president has a gas business (6 officers), Weston Hotel (6 officers), Murumbi Farm, 6 officers, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch 6 officers, Dolphin Hotel 6 officers, Matter Farm in Taita Taveta 6 officers, Elgon View Private residence 4, Poultry Farm Eldoret 4, Private Residence Eldoret 4, Wilson Airport Private Hangar 4,” Matiang’i said.

Ruto responded by saying that the list was only 70% accurate, and denied owning 10,000 acres of land in Laikipia.

"I saw the people from the Office of the President helped do a lifestyle audit for me but they forgot to include 400,000 shares in Safaricom and also say how many officers are protecting them.

"They also forgot to say that my chicken farm has 200,000 hens and I sell 150,000 eggs every day which is about Sh1.5 million daily. They should have gone to the bank and reveal my balance and he loans I have," Ruto said.

He added that after starting with the deputy president and should continue auditing the lifestyle of other leaders.