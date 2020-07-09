Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has responded to claims by a section of Kenyans that motivational speaker and Pastor Robert Burale was paid to act sick with Covid-19.

Speaking in Mombasa on Thursday, the Health CS dismissed the claims when responding to the question asked by the press.

CS Kagwe stated: "... I never heard of this guy. You are saying he has been paid, paid by who? ... why would he be pretending but you have decided that he is not."

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Social media platforms have been abuzz with netizens dismissing Burale's diagnosis after he announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Burale speaks on diagnosis

Pastor Burale said that he had been struggling to breath "and rushed to Nairobi Hospital where I was tested for Covid-19 and I tested positive".

“... still in shock, you are taken to a treated lift. It opens for you and you are briefed. When the lift opens you will find somebody waiting for you. I found a gentleman dressed in the full PPE," Burale explained in a video posted on Facebook.

"He immediately calmed me down and walked me to the bed. As I walked through I saw grown men fighting for their lives. I was scared,” he added.