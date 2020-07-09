Kenya records the highest number of cases since the first patient was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported today was recorded at 447 in the last 24 hours.

Speaking in Mombasa County on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the number was obtained after testing of 3803 samples.

The total number of tested samples in the country are now over 200,000. CS Kagwe also reported that 280 of the positive cases are male while 167 are female.

The youngest case recorded in the last 24 hours is a 1-year-old while the oldest is an 88-year-old.