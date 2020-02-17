Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has explained that the desert locusts in Kenyan are too old and about to die.

The CS was explaining that the locusts do not pose a threat of a food crisis due to damage by the insects.

"We have seen how the locusts have spread here but we want to assure you that the locusts have a yellow color which means they are old and they don't have the ability to finish food," CS Munya said.

According to the Agriculture CS, the locusts are waiting to lay eggs and they will likely die soon.

CS Peter Munya

However, experts have said that a second round of invasion by the desert locusts in the next one to two months.

Preparing for a second invasion

Swarms of locusts have been laying eggs along their migratory paths and they are expected to hatch between March and April.

"We have a plan in place and we have mobilised resources running up to June this year,” Munya said.

The CS had earlier told donors in New York that the Kenyan government had already procured 600 additional sprayers.

Locusts invasion in Kenya

He further stated that training was to commence at Gilgil’s National Youth Service on February 13, to reinforce teams already on the ground.

According to FAO, the locust invasion has affected Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea.