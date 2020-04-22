The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt of controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi after he failed to present himself in court on Tuesday.

In a number of tweets, DCI ordered Nyakundi to present himself at any police station near him with immediate effect. Nyakundi is being sought after publication of false Information contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act.

“#WANTED| Mr. Cyprian Andama Nyakundi is WANTED by the @DCI_Kenya Regional Criminal Investigations Office - Nairobi following the issuance of a warrant of arrest in respect of him from the Chief Magistrate’s Court Milimani after he failed to attend Court as expected. |@CisNyakundi

The order follows a case of Publication of False Information Contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act filed against him by a complainant. Mr. Nyakundi is hereby ordered to present himself at the said office or at his nearest Police station immediately” reads tweets from DCI.

False information

On March 25th, 2020 Nyakundi was arrested after being accused of spreading false information that a top Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official traveled abroad and failed to quarantine on his return.

"I have been summoned by DCI and as a law-abiding citizen, I’ll present myself to Central Police Station today at 3 p.m." Nyakundi posted on his Twitter account.

He was later released and ordered to present himself in court on April 21st , 2020, but he failed to do so.

The government has cautioned Citizens against making misleading posts on social media in a bid to curb misinformation.