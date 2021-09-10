DCI Kinoti receives 5 SUV cars from US [Photos]

The five Nissan Patrol SUVs and one van were handed over to DCI Kinoti at the Kiambu Road headquarters by US Embassy representative Joseph Thompson.

According to a statement from the DCI, the cars are going to enhance the mobility of detectives during security operations.

Pulse Live Kenya

The US embassy representative Joseph Thompson complimented the DCI's sturdy force in shattering drug trafficking syndicates, making Kenya a hostile ground for traffickers.

Lauding the partnership between the embassy and the DCI in security matters, Kinoti assured his guests of continued cooperation in fighting all manner of crime.

The collabrotation between the US and DCI has resulted in the donation of over 10 vehicles over the years as well as crime fighting equipment.

Pulse Live Kenya

In May 2020, former US Ambassador Kyle McCarter delivered 10 Toyota Hilux single cabin vehicles to the DCI.

In March the sam year Kinoti was invited to attend a Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) high-powered National Executive Institute (NEI) training program.

“The United States is proud to stand alongside Kenya and support our mutual law enforcement efforts. The important work of the DCI and EACC in rooting out corruption and holding corrupt individuals accountable is critical to a strong democracy. During difficult times, neither law enforcement officers nor true friends shrink from their commitments, and the United States will continue to stand with Kenya,” a statement from the US Embassy read.

The DCI Counter Narcotics Program statement for the handover noted, “The DCI has immensely benefitted from the assistance extended by the United States Government through the DEA , in establishing a Formal Vetted Unit that was subsequently upgraded to a Sensitive Investigative Unit, dedicated to conducting major counter-narcotics investigations with a view to neutralize, dismantle, and prosecute major drugs and narcotrafficking networks at national and international level in order to promote mutual benefit for DEA and the National Police Service.”