The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has called upon members of the public who have lost their engines to visit Juja Police station.

The DCI announced this after they recovered five suspected stolen motor vehicles engines at Rurii market in Juja Sub County 18th January following a tip off from the members of the public. They further stated that investigations were ongoing as pursuit for the suspects involved intensified.

This comes a few days after the DCI arrested a notorious gang responsible for countless car robberies across the country.

DCI issues public notice after busting crime syndicate

In an announcement posted on social media on Wednesday, January 15, the DCI announced that officers had pounced on seven suspects that they believe stole Ksh 900,000 from a vehicle in Buruburu on January 11, 2020.

"Seven members of a notorious criminal gang which on Saturday 11th January 2020 broke into and stole Ksh 900,000 from a parked car at a car yard along Ngong Road was today arrested by DCI Kilimani detectives and three motor vehicles believed to be used in the perpetration detained," the DCI posted.