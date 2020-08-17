Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were sent to the home of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala in the middle of the night.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the DCI was planning to arrest Malala in a move he termed as an attempt to tilt the Revenue Allocation formula vote.

"The DCI has just sent officers to Senator Malala’s house a few minutes to 3 am," Murkomen said.

"They are planning to arrest him and ensure he does not participate in the division of revenue debate and vote in the Senate later today. They want Sen. Msuruve or Sen. Naomi to vote for him. Desperado," he added.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

DCI at Senator Langat's home

Kericho Senator also called out the DCI for camping outside Bomet counterpart Christopher Langat in the middle of the night.

"More than 20 officers from DCI are here to arrest him. They have refused to reveal the reason for his intended arrest. What a shame how low this country has sunk," his tweet read in part.

On Monday morning Senator Murkomen claimed that Senators Malala and Langat were missing.

"The Senate will not proceed this morning unless they Produce Senator Malala (Kakamega) and Senator Langat (Bomet). This is no longer about money it’s about our lives," he stated.

Update 9:45am

Senator Langat said that he had been asked to quarantine or be arrested.

"I had been told that I should go and be quarantined so that I don't appear in parliament on Monday. when I refused, they told me I would be arrested," he explained.