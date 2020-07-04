Celebrated Media Personality Debarl Inea has attracted lots of mixed reactions after putting up his goodbye message, hours after being shown the door at Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

In a tweet, Inea who used to host the breakfast show dubbed “AMLIVE” summarized his exit message in just 33 words, thanking NTV for the opportunity to work with them as he stays optimistic for what the future holds.

"It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair." Thank you NMG for the opportunity. Work continues apace” reads Debarl Inea’s tweet.

Former NTV Presenter Debarl Inea

Wild reactions

The tweet sparked wild reactions with many arguing that NTV was wrong by firing such a talented Journalist.

Others opted to encourage Inea, telling him all is not lost as soon or later he will get another job because he is good at what he does.

A list exclusively seen by Pulselive.co.ke showed that eight renowned reporters and anchors had been terminated. Among those fired are Brenda Wanga (news reporter), anchor Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga (reporter) and Shaban Ulaya (swahili editor) who have been with the media house for years.

Others on the list are Harith Salim (swahili anchor), Lillian Kiarie (business reporter), Silas Apollo (news reporter) and Ken Mijungu who had confirmed his departure from NTV via his social media pages.

“The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned” tweeted Ken Mijungu.

Journalists (L to R) Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga and Ken Mijungu who have all been fired from NTV

Reactions on Debarl Inea’s exit from NTV

@leonardotienoh “@debarlinea

and @brendamulinya You have not lost it. @ntvkenya have. Be rest assured that you are coming back on our screens due to our demands. You made me (us) watch news every morning based on how calm, entertaining and interactive the @AMLiveNTV show was”

@bildad2 “@debarlinea #AMLive won't be the same again!!!”

@Loise_Wangui “@debarlinea All the very best @debarline . Mbele itakuwa sawa, Mungu yuko pamoja nawe!”