Dennis Itumbi’s message to his abductors from his ICU bed

In video seen by this writer, Itumbi asked God to forgive his abductors; “Forgive them Lord because they do not know what they are doing,”.

Reports indicate that Itumbi was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after developing breathing complications associated with pneumonia.

According to team Ruto National Coordinator, Peter Kamau, Itumbi developed breathing complications while in treatment and doctors sought to transfer him to the Intensive Care Unit.

Itumbi's associate also revealed that X-ray results showed he had signs of pneumonia.

“At 3:00am this morning our brother Dennis Itumbi was taken to ICU with difficulties breathing. Medical tests reveal that he has traces of pneumonia.

"You remember the evil abductors after torturing him and clobbering him with a hammer on his arms and limbs stripped him and left him in the cold of the night. He must have been exposed then.

"I would also like to update you that the surgery done on his fractured bones was successful. The medical team is doing its best to deal with the current complications. Even as you celebrate Christmas keep him in your prayers," said Peter Kamau.

David Itumbi (Itumbi’s brother) took to social media to give an update on his brother by sharing his photos while in a hospital bed after a mysterious abduction on Thursday afternoon.

The photos in question shows the vocal Itumbi on a hospital bed writhing in pain, his hands and legs bandaged.

One of the photos shows blood oozing from his left eye.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive. On his own account he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured. This is the state we found him in. (See pictures) Please pray for his recovery. Asanteni for your many prayers and support,” reads the update from David Itumbi.

Police Statement

Police have officially launched an investigation following the alleged hostage-taking and ill treatment of Digital Strategist and Hustler Nation Spokesman Dennis Itumbi.

"The matter has since been reported at Thindigua Police Post and booked under OB number 10/23/12/2021.