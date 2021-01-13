Deputy President William Ruto's supporters on Wednesday joined a rally where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was addressing residents in Nairobi.

The DP Ruto supporters chanted his name while others raised wheelbarrows during the brief rally at Burma Market along Jogoo Road.

The ODM party leader had been accompanied by Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda and had been addressing a large crowd from the sunroof of his vehicle when the interruption took place.

Short clips shared on social media showed the gatecrashers standing afar off from the former Prime Minister's motorcade, however, the chants could be heard over the handshake partner's voice.

Tanga Tanga MPs proceeded to take the incident as an endorsement of their movement.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga posted: "Such a good day. Raila and Kamanda visited Burma market and hustlers there treated them to Ruto and Wheelbarrow chants. You're welcome again Baba. We're fixing this country. Donge!"

While sharing his views, Soy MP Caleb Kositany accused the former PM of having insulted "hustlers".