Highlights of Uhuru's Public Order 4 of 2021

Speaking from State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta promised to have a majority of Kenyans vaccinated by December 2021.

"The fight against COVID is both a social and a health challenge as such we aspire for ‘herd immunity’ in the health arena; and we seem to have built what sociology experts call ‘herd instinct’ in the social arena. We seem to have built a national consensus on what we must do to defeat this pandemic and it is steadily working.

"The second path out of the COVID ‘Fog of War’ for Kenya is an opportunity with a promise. When we reported the first case of COVID-19, more than 15 months ago, the idea of a vaccine was a mirage," the President stated.

President Kenyatta recounted that the National Vaccine Deployment Plan had aimed to vaccinate 10 million adults by June 2022 and approximately 16 million by June 2023.

He outlined that the strategy had since been revised with a goal of vaccinating 10 million adults by June 2022, and the entire adult population of 26 million Kenyans by 2022.

"In fact, by Christmas this year, we intend to have vaccinated Over 10 Million adults. According to our experts, we will have built a capacity to vaccinate 150,000 people every day from August 2021," he stated.

Public Order No.4 of 2021

The President went on to issue Public Order No.4 of 2021 as follows.