Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino has finally taken action, after a viral letter from Moi University Dean asking students to who are starving to submit their names for assistance.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Babu said that he had gotten in touch with the University's Vice Chancellor and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and a solution is being sought.

The legislator added that HELB should increase the amount of loans disbursed to students and should also be released on time, to avoid losing students to hunger.

"I have contacted the vice chancellor Moi university &CEO Helb following the story of comrades who are sleeping hungry and a solution is in the offing. Helb should be increased and released on time to avoid losing our comrades to hunger," said Babu Owino.

Moi University letter

A Memo from the institution that circulated online said that the administration had become aware of students starving and going without meals for days, and all students should send details of starving students to his office.

"This is to request all students to send details of anyone who is starving to the Dean of Students through class reps and student leaders. The details to include their Names, Reg. No., Tel No., Hostel & Room No." read part of the memo from the Dean of Students.

Babu Owino cautioned that there would be a nationwide university students strike, if HELB further delays disbursement of loans to students.

"There will be Nation wide demonstrations in all Universities in Kenya should Helb continue delaying. Helb must be disbursed as soon as possible. Either way comrades are going to die coz of hunger so there’s nothing to lose. Date to be communicated ASAP," said Babu in another tweet.