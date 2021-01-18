President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured candidates sitting for the national KCPE and KCSE exams that they only need to do their best.

The President noted that the year 2020 had presented unique challenges for the education sector and that it is understandable that the students will be sitting for their exams following a difficult time.

"I want to assure them that all they need to do is their best, my administration will take care of them. They should not worry," he stated.

President Kenyatta was speaking during a radio interview with Gukena FM on Monday.

He also addressed issues of the doctors' strike, ongoing infrastructural projects and the BBI referendum bill.

"Let's not bring petty politics to the BBI process. BBI seeks to offer solutions to perennial problems. We want money to get to the people. The amount stolen from the Exchequer annually is over Sh2 Billion. Our future is dependent on our actions now. Don't trust those promising goodies in future. Why can't we have it now. The rest of the promises will follow," the President stated.

He added: "The dynasty narrative is misplaced. My proposal on a rotational presidency was informed by the need not to put a section of a community against each other. Let's engage in serious discussion on policies and issues. Let's not pit our people against each other."