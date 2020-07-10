Medical practitioners have raised alarm over the lax measures that public and private hospitals are taking in providing a safe working environment in the work place.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) spoke after the death of Dr Doreen Adeisa Lugaliki.

"KMPDU mourns the death of Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki who passed on due to COVID-19 contracted at the work place. We reiterate & remind GOK & ALL Private health facilities that the Welfare,Occupational Safety & Health of front line workers is a non-negotiable Minimum!!" KMPDU said in a statement.

The KMA reiterated the need for medical practitioners to be accorded a safe working environment.

"We mourn the loss of our young Vibrant Dr. Lugaliki to the dreaded COVID-19. Our prayers and condolences to her family. We reiterate the call for protection of health workers," KMA said.

Dr Lugaliki became the first medical doctor to die from Covid19 with KMPDU confirming that she had contracted in the line of work at a private facility - the Nairobi South Hospital.

She was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital after developing breathing complications. Doctors said she did not have other symptoms but nevertheless died after two days at the facility.

The deceased, who worked as a obstetrician and a gynecologist, was aged 39 and left behind two children - twins aged 11 years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said Kenya had recorded seven other deaths on Friday bringing the national tally to 181.