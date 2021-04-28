The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a number of suspects after discovering fake currency in Nairobi's Kilimani area.
Millions in fake currency discovered in Nairobi's Kilimani area
Two suspects placed in custody
A statement by DCI revealed that the fake money included $6.8 million and suspects were apprehended on site.
"Detectives based at DCI-Kilimani, have in the wee hours of today morning, discovered fake currencies totaling to hundreds of millions of shillings, at a house in Makaazi apartments, in the upmarket Kilimani neighborhood.
"A total of 6.8Million fake US dollars, 490,000 fake Euros and 6.4 Million Kenya Shillings was recovered stashed in metal boxes, in the early morning raid that saw two suspects namely Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai arrested.
"Also recovered were jerrycans with an unknown liquid, DeLaRue branded badges and a seal, all suspected to be used in printing of the fake currencies. Assorted documents, customs reflector jackets, United Nations and National Treasury stickers were also confiscated," a statement from DCI outlined.
