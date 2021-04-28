Millions in fake currency discovered in Nairobi's Kilimani area

A statement by DCI revealed that the fake money included $6.8 million and suspects were apprehended on site.

"Detectives based at DCI-Kilimani, have in the wee hours of today morning, discovered fake currencies totaling to hundreds of millions of shillings, at a house in Makaazi apartments, in the upmarket Kilimani neighborhood.

"A total of 6.8Million fake US dollars, 490,000 fake Euros and 6.4 Million Kenya Shillings was recovered stashed in metal boxes, in the early morning raid that saw two suspects namely Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai arrested.