Digital strategist and blogger Dennis Itumbi has addressed claims that Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was taken to the Karen home of a senior government official to hide at a time when police were hunting for him.

Taking to Twitter, Itumbi faulted a local newspaper that was first to report that police trailed Sudi who is a close ally of DP Ruto to the Karen home of a powerful government official.

Quoting a well-placed source confirming that “We (the authorities) know where he is hiding and we are avoiding embarrassment on the owner. It is a shame he is hiding there yet he has been daring the police to go and arrest him”.

“Once again, @StandardKenya caught up in outright rumours crafted to create a perception. Quoting a lying anonymous source, the newspaper claimed Sudi was in the house of a senior State Officer in Karen. Only for Sudi to surrender in Langas. Uwongo Tupu! FAKE News!” Wrote Itumbi.

Oscar Sudi

Sudi’ escape and the manhunt launched by the police remains a controversial subject that has since roped in officers from the elite Presidential Escort Unit who were reportedly involved in his escape.

Daring escape and surrender

Three officers working with the Presidential Escort Unit who have since been identified as Simon Siengo, Issack Dida and CI Ekiru reportedly arrived in a Prado as a team led by Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ipara and the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) closed in on the embattled MP.

It remains unclear if the three were acting on their own volition or on the orders of a high-ranking government official supported by Sudi.

Sudi is a vocal supporter of DP Ruto who coincidentally, resides in Karen.

Reports indicate that Simon Siengo and Issack Dida remained in Sudi’s house where they were eventually arrested while CI Ekiru fled the compound together with the MP.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi presents himself to Langas Police Station in Eldoret

Two of them (Simon Siengo and Issack Dida) have since been arrested with guns belonging to the three confiscated.

Sudi surrendered to the police on Sunday morning after more than 24 hours in hiding during which his whereabouts remained unknown.