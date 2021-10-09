DP Ruto at the centre of quarrel between MP and her husband

The DP visited the couple's home on Friday where Ms Tobiko announced that she had defected from the Jubilee Party to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The legislator's husband, Mr Kishanto Ole Suuji went to the police to report that DP Ruto had not been welcomed in his home.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Suuji went on to claim that his wife had not informed him of the event taking place at their home.

He added that his property had been destroyed during the DP's visit, terming it as trespass.

"He has no right to enter people's property without an invitation. How would he have reacted if I had gone to his home in Karen, where he lives with his wife or his home in Eldoret? How would he have felt to discover that people had gone to his home and he hadn't been informed nor allowed it?

"I am hurt, I don't support the political activity taking place at my farm in Kajiado. That is my land, that is trespass, my property has been destroyed and William Samoei Ruto has infringed on my rights. I've made my complaint with the Kajiado Security Committee and here with Isinya OCPD," the MP's husband told reporters.

Pulse Live Kenya

My husband was coerced - Peris Tobiko

Claiming that she was being hounded by those opposed to her affiliation with DP Ruto, MP Tobiko insisted that her husband had been coerced into making the police report and speaking to media.

"Since I announced that I will be joining DP Ruto's camp, I've had incidents with the police, the NIS have been after me and now even my family members have been called to give press conferences against me.

"My husband now cliams that he didn't know that DP Ruto would be coming to our home, I don't even know what else he has been put up to but all I can say is this:- cowards die too many deaths and I am not a coward!" she exclaimed while explaining that she had taken time to consider her options before settling for DP Ruto's camp.