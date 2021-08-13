DP Ruto breaks silence on Uhuru's meeting with former NASA leaders

Criticizing the move, DP Ruto claimed that the meeting would not bear fruit for the leaders come 2022.

"These four, five, six men went to President Uhuru Kenyatta and they have never voted for him even once. They can't have gone there for any reason other than their selfish ambition in pursuit of power and seats in government," the DP stated.

The DP added that the leaders who included Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, had never campaigned for President Kenyatta and therefore couldn't prove their motives in making the visit to the president.

Dr Ruto revived sentiments that the association between President Kenyatta and the Opposition had derailed the Head of State from fulfilling his promises to Kenyans under the Jubilee administration.

Pulse Live Kenya

"They did not visit the president to help him deliver his agenda for the 45 million Kenyans. They want to use an office we put President Uhuru in to fight us who campaigned and voted for the president. Do they think there isn't a God in heaven?" DP Ruto posed.

DP Ruto puts former NASA leaders on notice

The DP went on to caution the leaders that he would not take it lying down this time, noting that he and his team are ready to defend themselves to clench victory in the 2022 General Election.

"Our competitors and good friends from NASA abandoned the opposition, invaded our government, destroyed our party, torpedoed and sabotaged the Big Four agenda that was to benefit ordinary people; changed our priorities and brought a selfish agenda in the name of changing the constitution so that they could share positions and share power.

"When that did not happen, they dismantled NASA and now they are camped at State House... And they are so shameless, that they are going to a man they have never supported," DP Ruto stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Following the meeting at State House Mombasa, the leaders assured members of the public that the meeting had discussed matters on national cohesion.

"His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with a cross-section of political party leaders to discuss several subjects touching on the State of the Kenyan Nation," a brief from State House read.

Insiders, however, told reporters that the 2022 General Election also played part of the discusions.