The Senator is said to have intentionally avoided the media event due to the nature of what was being discussed by the three former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders.

Conveying Moi's apology, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi noted that the Senator is still part of the new alliance and would be present at subsequent OKA events.

"We may not be with Gideon Moi today because this was more of a specific issue affecting the political parties which were associated with NASA, formalizing the exit. Let not any speculation arise from absence today, he is fully aware of this event," the ANC party leader elaborated.

Pulse Live Kenya

The ANC party leader along with his Wiper and Ford-Kenya counterparts announced that all three parties had officially written to the Registrar of Political Parties on their decision to dissolve the 2017 NASA coalition.

All three leaders signed an official declaration on the matter during the Tuesday media event.

Taking a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto and his "Bottom-Up" economy model, the three leaders discredited the DP saying that he is not an authority on matters to do with the economy.

"Let's not try to confuse Kenyans with semantics saying this model or that model or the other. Some of these people have never even dealt with a single economic model and they are telling you that they are bringing economic models!

"Ladies and gentlemen I'm telling you this to say, our agenda is to consolidate and strengthen the economy of this country, to create jobs, bring revival to agriculture, to bring hope, to bring direction, to ensure young people have access to credit by being practical and focusing on right issues not theories of models," Mudavadi explained.