Deputy President William Ruto has come out guns blazing as pressure mounts on him to resign, or at least record a statement detailing what he knows on the Sh40 Billion fake military surveillance tender.

Taking to social media, DP Ruto admitted that the use of Harambee House Annex where his office is located in the scandal was only limited to 23 minutes.

DP Ruto wrote on Twitter: “ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question:other than 23min in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the 'tender' did the scammers visit?”

He maintained that his office is not involved in procurement for any ministry or department.

He questioned which other offices the fraudsters may have visited, including the Department of Defence (DOD) and who may have facilitated their visit.

“Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth.Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media.”Added DP Ruto.

Harambee House Annex on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi

His remarks come at a time when pressure is piling on hi to clear his name in a scandal that has roped in his office as well as his close ally, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa who is the key suspEct in the scandal.

Speaking on Saturday, Siaya Senator James Orengo was among several legislators who went after DP Ruto, maintaining that the second highest office in the land has become the play ground of criminal enterpises who access the office at will and execute massive fraud as the one currently under investigations.

"The office of the DP has become a crime scene in Kenya. If a conman dressed in military uniform can access the DP’s office that is highly guarded as you all know that you cannot acess it. And Echesa takes people there at will to plot (the Sh 40 Billion deal)." Orengo said.

Orengo maintained that the DP should come out and clear his name as such a scandal and meetings could not have gone on in his office without his knowledge.

“I call upon Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to continue with their good work…No one is above the law or below the law. We should allow the law to take its course in all corruption cases,” said Orengo.

File image of James Orengo

Adding their voces to the raging debate were Lugari MP Ayub Savula and former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile who did not have kind words for the DP.

“I’m ready and willing to escort the DP on Monday to the DCI to record a statement. This is the second highest office in this country and he should clear the air on this matter. A meeting of such events as the one alluded to cannot be held without the knowledge of the owner of the office,” said Savula.

“Kenyans had much trust in the DP’s office, only to be disappointed. If the DP declines to quit, the President should intervene to safeguard the image of his government and take appropriate measures even if it means suspending him,” added Ndile.