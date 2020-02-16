Pressure is pilling on DP Ruto to resign, or at the very least, clear his name in the Sh40 Billion scandal that roped in the DP’s office and Rashid Echesa with reports indicating that the scandal was plotted and executed from the boardroom of the DP’s office.

This comes as attention is slowly beginning to turn to DP Ruto’s daughter-June Ruto who is the highest ranking diplomat in Poland where Rashid Echesa is reported to have flown in with a delegation to “inspect military equipment that would be shipped into the country” in the scandal that has left DP Ruto’s office, and by extension, his family smeared in mud with many waiting for them to at least address the serious concerns.

As the highest ranking diplomat, June Ruto is expected to at least have known about the visit by a Echesa who was sports CS then and his team of “high ranking military and government officials as well as details of such a sensitive military deal worth 40 billions that was in the offing right under her nose with other meetings reportedly held at her father’s office.

Kenya's diplomat in Poland June Ruto and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

DP Ruto office is a crime scene, conmen's paradise

Speaking on Saturday, Siaya Senator James Orengo was among several legislators who went after DP Ruto, maintaining that the second highest office in the land has become the play ground of criminal enterpises who access the office at will and execute massive fraud as the one currently under investigations.

"The office of the DP has become a crime scene in Kenya. If a conman dressed in military uniform can access the DP’s office that is highly guarded as you all know that you cannot acess it.

"And Echesa takes people there at will to plot (the Sh 40 Billion deal)." Orengo said.

Orengo maintained that the DP should come out and clear his name as such a scandal and meetings could not have gone on in his office without his knowledge.

He urged state agencies to remain focused and unearth the truth, going for anyone who may have been involved.

“I call upon Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to continue with their good work.

“No one is above the law or below the law. We should allow the law to take its course in all corruption cases,” said Orengo.

Also piling pressure on the DP on Saturday was Lugari MP Ayub Savula who urged him to record a statement on the events that took place in his office, stating that he is ready to accompany him.

“I’m ready and willing to escort the DP on Monday to the DCI to record a statement. This is the second highest office in this country and he should clear the air on this matter. A meeting of such events as the one alluded to cannot be held without the knowledge of the owner of the office,” asserted the lawmaker.

Echesa reportedly inspecting equipment that was to be shipped into the country in the latest scandal to be unearthed

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile has asked DP Ruto to resign following a spate of con dealings in his office that clearl paint it as a conmen’s paradise.

“Kenyans had much trust in the DP’s office, only to be disappointed. If the DP declines to quit, the President should intervene to safeguard the image of his government and take appropriate measures even if it means suspending him,” Ndile said.

Watch the video of Orengo making the remarks below, courtesy of Nation.

+