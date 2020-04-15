Two Members of Parliament allied to deputy president Willliam Ruto have addressed claims that abrupt changes in Jubilee party are aimed at sidelining the DP and all those allied to him.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Kapsaret counterpart Oscar Sudi asserted that the changes in Jubilee management are aimed at creating an environment for a possible coalition with Kanu and ODM.

MP Barasa warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that his silence amid the changes indicated that he has betrayed his deputy.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa. DP Ruto's camp responds after claims of Jubilee coalition with Kanu, ODM

He further stated that the President, who is also party leader of the ruling party, did not have power to make decisions without consultation.

"When several parties were folded to form Jubilee, the idea was to form one national party with an ideology. There is no individual, including the party leader, who calls the shots. The party belongs to millions of Kenyans who can sanction changes.

"We don’t want to see frivolous party discussions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The only person who will crack the whip is the president," he stated.

Mr Sudi directed his remarks at Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman David Murathe.

"You (Murathe and Tuju) will know that Jubilee has its real owners. William Ruto founded the party and we will not allow you to attack him. Work on your coalition with other individuals and leave Jubilee alone," he stated.