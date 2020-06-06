Deputy President William Ruto was hosted to a private cultural ceremony by descendants of Nandi leader Koitalel Arap Samoei.

The ceremony was organised by the Nandi Laibons Council of Elders and conducted in Kipsirwo village from 5am to 7am.

Elders performed traditional rites meant to protect the DP from bad omen by offering sacrifices on a nearby hill.

DP William Ruto

When locals residents of the popular Kapsisiywa village learnt of Dr Ruto's visit they flocked outside the venue but DP did not address them.

Preparation for Ruto

Reports by the Standard indicated that Dr Ruto used the leadership baton to wave at them before boarding his vehicle.

The publication also quoted an elder who said that the ceremony was also an inauguration to prepare the DP ahead of his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

DP Ruto was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, his Nandi counterpart Stephen Sang, Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), Cornely Serem (Aldai) and Julius Melly (Tinderet).