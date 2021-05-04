Tanzanian President Samira Suluhu was on Tuesday hosted by her Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.
DP Ruto conspicuously missing as Tanzanian President visits State House
Where is DP Ruto?
President Suluhu jetted into the country on Tuesday morning and was received by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
The Tanzanian Head of State inspected a guard of honour mounted at State House and received a 21-gun salute.
Deputy President William Ruto was, however, conspicuously absent at both venues.
Concerned citizens questioned his absence, noting that the official visit was the Tanzanian president's maiden trip to Kenya.
Through his verified Twitter handle, DP Ruto shared photos of a meeting with church elders - seemingly held concurrently with the Tanzanian president's arrival.
