Deputy President William Ruto has explained the significance of the wheelbarrow to his "Hustler movement".

Dr Ruto has stated that the farm implement symbolizes the hard work Kenyans put in to improve their lives.

He went on to defend the movement stating that it had nothing to do with criminal activities and was all about economic empowerment.

The DP also insisted that he does not an endorsement from President Uhuru Kenyatta for his 2022 presidential bid.

"Leaders should not wait to be handed power on a silver platter. It is the people who decide on matters of leadership.

“Leadership is not a situation where some few individuals can sit in a certain corner and decide for millions of Kenyans who will be their next president. That’s the work of voters," he stated.