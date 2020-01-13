The public display of cordial relations between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto appears to be coming to an end is the recent developments is anything to go by.

On Sunday, the deep animosity came to fore during a public function presided by the Deputy president in his home county of Uasin Gishu.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was one of the speakers who sensationally claimed that President Kenyatta had been completely bewitched by ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto, who was behind Kuria and was in full glare of the camera, burst out in laughter - before bowing to hide his bemused face.

When he rose to speak, the DP did not correct or reprimand Kuria for what was a vile and below the belt attack on the man he purports to follow and serve.

However, Ruto is not the only one who appears to take pleasure as his allies take jibes on his coalition partner.

During the BBI launch, President Kenyatta laughed uncontrollably as Suna East MP Junet Mohamed castigated Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen's comments on government officials using their powers to fight the DP's allies.

A video of Ruto seeming seething in anger as Kenyatta burst out laughing immediately went viral .

In 2018, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i was also caught in a moment where his public demeanor appeared to betray what was being public said.

Matiang'i was appearing before MPs alongside his then PS Gordon Kihalangwa, where they defended the treatment of exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna during an aborted return trip to Kenya.

"I want to assure honorable members that it is very unfortunate that the only photograph that was shown where Dr Miguna was staying was at the toilet. But that was a very comfortable facility, it had a bed and a mattress. It was a very clean bedroom," Kihalangwa stated as Matiang'i's burst of laughter was captured in an open mic.

Here is the VIDEO of Saturday's incident, courtesy of NTV