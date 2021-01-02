Deputy President Wiliam Ruto on Saturday issued a statement condoling with the family of one of his staff members who committed suicide on New Year's day.

The statement seen by Pulse Live mourned David Too as a dedicated member of staff at the DP's office.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of our staff member David Kiprotich Too. Corporal Too was dependable, approachable, took pride in his work and strived to put things right.

"We will best remember him for his humility, punctuality and team spirit. Rest In Peace, Corporal Too," the DP stated.

The late Corporal David Too

Suicide at Ngeria Dam

Too plunged into Ngeria Dam, Uasin Gishu County on Friday in what is being termed as a suicide.

The DP's staff member is said to have been under a lot of pressure following the theft of a camera belonging to the DP's press unit.

Police have since launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death as well as the theft of the camera.