Deputy President William Ruto's attempt to retain control in the Jubilee Party on Thursday suffered a major loss after the registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu approved the controversial changes to the list of party officials.

Ruto and legislators supporting his 2022 presidential biud had led a spirited campaign to have the changes initiated by Party Secretary Raphael Tuju declared null and void.

Tuju's deputy, Caleb Kositany, who is also a close ally of the Deputy President, sensationally claimed that minutes and documents supporting the changes in party officials were forged.

Nderitu had on Tuesday asked Tuju to provide her office with the documents for scrutiny after which he declared that the law had been followed.

"The intention to change Jubilee Party’s national management committee followed the law. For us, we look at the documents and confirm if they have been signed by the relevant officials, and in this case that was done,”Nderitu stated.

The matter is likely to be contested in court given Ruto's hardline stance against the proposed changes.

"70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN'T President Uhuru's men; They are CROOKS," the DP tweeted on Tuesday.

The DP had also written a protest letter to the Registrar of Political Parties - prompting condemnation from Tuju and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe.

The two accused Ruto of prosecuting internal party matters on social media while claiming to have contact with President Uhuru Kenyatta - the Jubilee Party Leader.