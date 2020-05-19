Deputy President William Ruto allies have made a u-turn and are now promising to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's development agenda until he finishes his term.

This comes days after they had threatened to frustrate Uhurur's agenda in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri said Tangatanga faction will not frustrate legislation that will negatively impact on the lives of Kenyans.

Support for Gov't development

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri

"People have been asking if we will support any government's development agenda brought to Parliament. In fact, we will not frustrate anything including the budget process.

The 'corona' in Jubilee Party has nothing to do with those who elected us," said the Bahati MP.

Sudi said that despite the wrangles in the party, they will support President Kenyatta and they will not let Jubilee Party to be divided to the advantage of their political rivals.

According to a local daily, Jubilee MPs were planning to frustrate government in both the Senate and the National Assembly for removing Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika from Senate leadership positions.