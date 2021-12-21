RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ruto on the spot after launching police station

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Hours after Lanet Police Station was opened, it was defaced by unknown people.

Lanet Police Station in Nakuru was opened by DP Ruto on December 18

Deputy President William Ruto is on the spot after being accused of launching a police station without following the required protocol.

Lanet Police Station in Nakuru was opened by DP Ruto on December 18 but now Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya says that the unveiling was shambolic.

This comes after a plaque bearing the DP’s name on the station was defaced.

When opening such a facility, it is first handed over to the Inspector General of Police and gazetted before it is used. You also must involve relevant security bosses in the region. This wasn’t done. Instead, it was done for political gain and without proper procedure,” Natembeya.

He added that the police station would have to be officially commissioned before officers begin using it.

Police Station Funding

Lanet Police Station was built using funds from Bahati Constituency Development Fund.

Ruto congratulated Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri for investing in security in the region.

Security is essential to the economy, the Hustler Nation cannot work or thrive without it. Our plan to grow the economy is therefore also a plan to increase the quality and quantity of our security infrastructure.

This is why I appreciate the efforts of Hon Kimani Ngunjiri and the Bahati Constituency Government Development Fund for investing in security projects in the constituency,” the DP said after the launch.

Defacing.

Hours after it was opened, the plaque unveiled by the deputy president was defaced by unknown people.

The plaque was removed and a fresh coat of blue paint was splashed on the branding.

A signpost bearing National Police Service colours that had been erected at the gate was also removed

