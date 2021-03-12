Deputy President William Ruto on Friday announced that he would be taking a break from public engagements.

The announcement came just moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned political gatherings in the country for 30 days.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the DP announced that he would notify his followers when his public activities resume.

"The Covid-19 infection rates have become a serious source of concern making it necessary for the government of Kenya to take remedial measures to manage and contain the pandemic. With the President's announcement of containment measures, I forthwith suspend all public engagement until further notice," the DP announced.