Deputy President Will Ruto turned to the bible to advise legislators after the recent Parliamentary Committee reshuffles.

The DP in his tweet quoted Colossians 3:23 asking the Members of Parliament to work with their hearts in the new committees.

"... Col.3:23, Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for God, not human masters," Dr Ruto's tweet read in part.

DP William Ruto

He also asked the lawmakers to work as a team although his close allies have been moved from powerful committees and positions in the House.

Changes in the House

"With the changes in Parliamentary leadership including committee membership & leadership now concluded, I urge all MPs not to be divided but work TOGETHER in serving the people," DP Ruto said.

Reports have claimed that Jubilee party gave in to ODM’s demands to kick out Dr Ruto’s allies from key committees.

DP WIlliam Ruto with Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa

During the reconstitution of the committees, former Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kimani Ichung’wa was moved to the Members’ Services Committee.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and was moved from the Delegated Legislation Committee Gladys Shollei to the House Procedure Committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi.