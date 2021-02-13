British advocate Karim Khan has been named as the new Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court.

Queen's Counsel Khan was voted in as the new Hague prosecutor, effectively replacing Fatou Bensouda.

Khan's 9-year term is set to begin on June 16, 2021.

“Karim’s extensive experience in international law will be pivotal in ensuring we hold those responsible for the most heinous crimes to account and gain justice for their victims,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated on Friday.

Newly elected ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan with Kenyan lawyer Katwa Kigen

Khan was part of Deputy President William Ruto's legal team when he was charged at the ICC for alleged involvement in the 2007/2008 Post-Election Violence.

The ICC Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) is an independent organ of the Hague-based court.

It is an elective post and it is staffed by approximately 380 members from 80 different nationalities.

"It is responsible for examining situations under the jurisdiction of the Court where genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression appear to have been committed, and carrying out investigations and prosecutions against the individuals who are allegedly most responsible for those crimes," the ICC outlines.