The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has dropped charges against former Principal Secretaries Kamau Thugge (Treasury) and Susan Koech (Wildlife).

The two were among the suspects being tried for the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer Dams Scandal.

Thugge and Koech had been co-accused with former Treasury CS Henry Rotich in the graft case and have since been enlisted as State witnesses.

Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti told Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti that Thugge will now testify against his former boss in the suit that caused them to be fired from their positions.

Reports indicate that the DPP dropped the charges against the two following a deal with the former PSs.

Arror & Kimwarer dams scandal

Former CS Rotich and his team were arrested together with officials from the Ministry of East Africa Community, National Environment Management Authority, Kerio Valley Development Authority and Inspectorate of State Corporations.

“If the projects were carried in adherence to the law and existing policies for safeguarding the public interest, then they should not have cost Sh63 billion.

"We have evidence to prove Sh19,714,366,991 was lost through a well-choreographed scheme to defraud public funds,” DPP Noordin Haji said in a past statement.