DPP Haji addresses arrest of Judges by DCI Officers

In a statement on the official ODPP Twitter handle, Haji said that the controversial arrest did not have his blessings.

“Contrary to reports by one Eric Theuri, purportedly speaking for Law Society of Kenya blaming the DPP for the arrest, the DPP is not aware of circumstances which led to arrest or questioning of 2 Judges neither has his office received any investigation files concerning them,” the statement read.

He added that in the event the files are presented to the ODPP for advice the DPP will direct as appropriate.

The two judges were on Thursday evening arrested and their chambers were searched by law enforcement officers.

Initial reports indicate that the two were arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation into a scandal at the Judiciary.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also released a statement condemning the arrest and accusing the Executive of intimidation tactics.

"The never-ending assault by the Executive aimed at clawing back on gains made on the independence of the Judiciary has manifested itself again in an ugly way, today. It has been confirmed by the LSK that a raid by officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was conducted at the Chambers of the two judges. They were accosted and seized.