Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and INEOS 1:59 record-holder Eliud Kipchoge are among top 50 Africans ranked in the latest Africa Report edition.

AR listed DPP Haji at position 37 lauding him for his contributions to fighting crime in Kenya.

The arrest of former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and arrest of Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal are among the high-profile arrests that have earned DPP Haji the recognition.

Marathoner Kipchoge has been ranked at position 26 for his exceptional career in athletics as well as his 1:59 record.

"But neither of those are his fastest recorded time. Having won 12 out of the 13 marathons he has entered, he became the first person in recorded history to finish a marathon in under two hours in October 2019," the report highlighted.

2 other Kenyans among top 50 Africans

Two other Kenyans who have made it to the top 50 list are Twiga Foods CEO Peter Njonjo and consultant Edwin Macharia.

At position 25, Mr Njonjo's contribution to the food supply in Kenya has been highlighted as one of the exceptional models in business that are changing the rules.

"The company has been credited with raising farmers’ yields while stabilizing consumer prices, and is building a new distribution centre that will have state-of-the-art cold rooms, conveyors and sorting equipment, enabling Twiga Foods to offer supply-chain services for both agricultural and FMCG products," the report reads.

Mr Macharia, position 47, is a consultant based in New York and credited with bringing focus to Africa by conducting a majority of his responsibilities from Nairobi.