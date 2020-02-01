Drama ensued in Kirinyaga county on Saturday, 01 February 2020 after journalist were locked out of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s event at

Wang’uru stadium.

Also locked out were members of the public who had not been invited to the event.

Alert security officers thoroughly screened those accessing the venue and only allowed those whose names are on the lists supplied by local chiefs.

President Kenyatta has been on a working tour of the larger Mount Kenya region in the wake of simmering rebellion within his Jubilee party.

A number of politicians allied to his Deputy, William Ruto have been locked out of his events in the recent past.

Most recently, drama ensued at Nyandarua County Commissioner’s office in Ol Kalou town after area MP, Ken Mukira and Nyandarua Women Representative Faith Gitau were bundled out of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s function.

Several MCAs allied to the Tangatanga wing of Jubilee party were also chased away by security officials minutes before kickoff of a presidential function.

Senator Susan Kihika and MP David Gikaria were also subjected to the same treatment after they were barred from attending a public function in Nakuru where President Kenyatta issued title deeds.

In a post on her Facebook account, Senator Kihika stated that they were informed that orders had been issued to block them from the venue.

"Earlier today the area MP Hon Gikaria and I were refused entry into a public function where the President will be issuing Title Deeds to the people of Nakuru County," the Senator stated.