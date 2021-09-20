Ten people have been arrested following a dramatic attempt to raid a heavily guarded lorry in Kakamega County.
Drama as private cars, boda bodas attempt to raid police-protected lorry
1 dead, 10 arrested after botched raid
According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the lorry had been impounded for illegally ferrying 400 bags of sugar.
Police have confirmed that one of the suspects was killed in the commotion.
"The lorry which had been detained at Chwele police station, was being escorted to Kisumu under tight security by DCI detectives and CIPU officers attached to Kenya Revenue Authority, when it came under attack from the suspects. Over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of motor cycles whose number plates were concealed were used to barricade the road at Makunga shopping Centre, with the gang attempting to seize the consignment and free the suspects.
"In the ensuing melee, one of our officers was attacked and injured seriously by the gang, leaving him with injuries on his chest and limbs. Luckily, a contingent of police officers from Kakamega that was headed to Chwele reinforced the officers, restoring sanity and helping in the arrest of the suspects. Three vehicles used by the suspects and a motorcycle were impounded as others fled and are currently at Kakamega police station," DCI reported.
