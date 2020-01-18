Prof Stephen Kiama who was recently appointed to serve as the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor has vowed to stay in office a day after his appointment was revoked by Education CS George Magoha.

Prof. Kiama holds that he was validly appointed and he will defy the CS.

His declaration sets the stage for an epic clash with the straight speaking CS who is credited with far-reaching reforms while at the helm of the education ministry.

In the changes made on Friday, the CS also dissolved the university’s council.

The changes were made through a special gazette CCXII-No. 10 on Friday, January 17.

File image of Prof Kiama

A press statement released by the Ministry of Education stated that Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning and Development) Professor Isaac Meroka Mbeche has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The statement read in part that "In addition to revoking the entire council with immediate effect, Magoha revoked the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the Vice-Chancellor of The University of Nairobi until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor is completed. Prof. Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Human Resource and Administration at the University.

"He also appointed Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche to the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the process of appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor".